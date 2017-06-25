David and Brooklyn Beckham watch Foo Fighters’ Glastonbury set from the side of the stage
David Beckham and his son Brooklyn were attendance at Glastonbury 2017, where they were spotted watching Foo Fighters‘ headline set from the side of the stage.
After Sunday night headliner Ed Sheeran had previously told reporters that the footballer and Victoria Beckham would be heading down to the Worthy Farm site this weekend, before Beckham made an appearance in the nearby town of Pilton to carry out some work with Glasto organisers, the Eavis family.
After the soccer icon appeared at the side of the stage to watch Stormzy’s huge set at the Other Stage, he then did the same for Foo Fighters’ epic headline set on the Pyramid Stage.
He also shared an Instagram story of his impressive view:
Foo Fighters Glastonbury setlist was:
Times Like These
All My Life
Learn to Fly
Something From Nothing
The Pretender
Cat Scratch Fever / Another One Bites the Dust / Blitzkrieg Bop
Cold Day in the Sun
Congregation
Walk
These Days
My Hero
Wheels (Slow version)
Run
This Is a Call
Arlandria
Monkey Wrench
Best of You
Skin and Bones (with accordion solo)
Under Pressure (Queen cover) (Dave on drums, Taylor on lead vocals)
Everlong
Glastonbury 2017 concludes tomorrow with performances from Ed Sheeran, Biffy Clyro, Barry Gibb, Chic, Barry Gibb, Boy Better Know, Metronomy, London Grammar, Goldfrapp, and many more. Check back at NME for the latest news, reviews, interviews and more from Glasto.