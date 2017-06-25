David and Brooklyn Beckham watch Foo Fighters’ Glastonbury set from the side of the stage

David Beckham and his son Brooklyn were attendance at Glastonbury 2017, where they were spotted watching Foo Fighters‘ headline set from the side of the stage.

After Sunday night headliner Ed Sheeran had previously told reporters that the footballer and Victoria Beckham would be heading down to the Worthy Farm site this weekend, before Beckham made an appearance in the nearby town of Pilton to carry out some work with Glasto organisers, the Eavis family.

After the soccer icon appeared at the side of the stage to watch Stormzy’s huge set at the Other Stage, he then did the same for Foo Fighters’ epic headline set on the Pyramid Stage.

He also shared an Instagram story of his impressive view:

Foo Fighters Glastonbury setlist was:

Times Like These

All My Life

Learn to Fly

Something From Nothing

The Pretender

Cat Scratch Fever / Another One Bites the Dust / Blitzkrieg Bop

Cold Day in the Sun

Congregation

Walk

These Days

My Hero

Wheels (Slow version)

Run

This Is a Call

Arlandria

Monkey Wrench

Best of You

Skin and Bones (with accordion solo)

Under Pressure (Queen cover) (Dave on drums, Taylor on lead vocals)

Everlong

Glastonbury 2017 concludes tomorrow with performances from Ed Sheeran, Biffy Clyro, Barry Gibb, Chic, Barry Gibb, Boy Better Know, Metronomy, London Grammar, Goldfrapp, and many more. Check back at NME for the latest news, reviews, interviews and more from Glasto.