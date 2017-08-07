David Cameron pictured with Corbyn supporter at Wilderness Festival

Ex-PM and Tory leader was also spotted photobombing at the Oxfordshire fest

David Cameron was spotted in attendance at Wilderness Festival at the weekend, where he was pictured with a Jeremy Corbyn supporter.

Wilderness Festival was held at Cornbury Park in Oxfordshire and was headlined this year by Two Door Cinema Club, Grace Jones and Bonobo. Other acts that performed over the course of the four-day event (August 3-6) included First Aid Kit, Michael Kiwanuka and Ray BLK.

Former British Prime Minister and ex-Tory leader Cameron was seen at the festival, appearing in the background of a fan’s selfie (scroll below to see) and in a photo with a woman wearing a Corbyn-themed jacket.

“Where’s Wally? Can you spot the photo bomber?” gig-goer Vanessa Price wrote on Twitter, while Lucy Edwards captioned her Instagram post by writing: “Couldn’t have even planned it… big Dave C in the house, shame he can’t read.”

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Couldn't have even planned it 😂 (big Dave C in the house, shame he can't read) A post shared by Lucy Edwards (@laeedwards) on Aug 5, 2017 at 7:26pm PDT

Wilderness Festival made headlines earlier this week after transgender rights activist and journalist Paris Lees has pulled out of her Wilderness festival appearance after discovering she was on a panel with an “abusive transphobe”.

Lees was due to appear at the event’s debate on queer British art and identity. However, Lees was unaware the panel was intended to include writer Sarah Ditum, who she accuses of transphobia.