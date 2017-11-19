David Cassidy in critical condition in hospital

The Partridge Family singer has been battling dementia

David Cassidy is in a critical condition in hospital due to organ failure.

As Entertainment Weekly reports, the Partridge Family singer and actor is suffering from liver and kidney failure.

A representative for the star said Cassidy is “currently conscious and surrounded by family,” and that “nothing is imminent”.

Earlier this year, the 67-year-old announced that he is battling dementia. He shared the news after a performance in California raised concerns for his health. It was reported that he was seen slurring and struggling to stay on his feet while on stage.

He told People that his grandfather and mother both battled dementia and said: “I was in denial, but a part of me always knew this was coming.”

He also revealed that has decided to stop touring because of the disease. “I want to focus on what I am, who I am and how I’ve been without any distractions,” he said. “I want to love. I want to enjoy life.”

Cassidy scored a string of hit singles in the ’70s, both as a solo artist and as member of The Partridge Family, a pop group formed for a The Monkees-style musical sitcom. He toured the UK in 2005 and returned to the charts with a greatest hits album the following year.