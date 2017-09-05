David Crosby criticises Jack White and reveals what he thinks about Father John Misty

Crosby says White has never written a "really fine song"

David Crosby recently fielded questions from fans on social media, revealing that he believes Jack White has never written a “really fine song” and that he’s undecided on Father John Misty.

The Byrds and Crosby, Stills & Nash legend is known for his outspoken views on Twitter and when asked recently about his thoughts of the former White Stripes frontman, he replied: “Has not shown up with a really fine song yet”.

Crosby also said that he hasn’t “decided yet” about his opinion on Father John Misty.

Elsewhere, he described Iron & Wine as “interesting and good” and called Jason Mraz a “very talented cat”.

One of the artists Crosby regularly criticises online is Kanye West. Previously, Crosby has labelled West a “poser” and claimed that West “can’t write, sing or play”. He later called Kanye an “egomaniac” who is “dumb as a post”, “helps no one” and “creates nothing”.

Speaking to Stereogum , Crosby explained his love for social media, saying: “I like talking to people. I like Facebook and Instagram, too, but I function best on Twitter because I’m a words guy. I like communicating with people. It’s fun for me. I don’t answer questions if they’re too dumb.”

He went on to say: “I get in trouble there, mind you. I get in trouble there saying Kanye West has absolutely no talent and is a complete poseur. I get in trouble there saying Donald Trump is a walking intelligence-free zone. But I have fun.”

Asked about his disdain for West, Crosby replied: “It has a lot to do with him at Glastonbury [which he headlined in 2015], saying he was the greatest living rockstar and taking that Queen song [‘Bohemian Rhapsody’] and singing it so shitty. When Freddie Mercury sang the shit out of it. I frankly think he’s just a poseur. I don’t think he can write, sing, or play. Any of the three.”