David Gest allegedly once ‘hired a hitman to kill Elton John’

Gest's former bodyguard speaks out

David Gest allegedly once hired a hitman to have Elton John killed for insinuating he was a homosexual, according to his former bodyguard.

The TV star and record producer was found in the Four Seasons hotel in Canary Wharf, London last April. He was 62-years-old.

However, now his ‘close friend’ and former bodyguard Imad Handi has told The Sun that he once hired a contract killer to murder him in react to Sir Elton commented that he wanted to “find Liza a heterosexual husband” ahead of his marriage to Liza Minelli in 2002.

“David flew into a rage and yelled, ‘I’m going to kill that motherfucker,” said Handi. “He’s a dead man.’ He looked me in the eyes and said, ‘I want him dead’. I think he was so angry because Elton rumbled who he really was.”

Handi went on: “David spent a lot of time in the bars and got talking to a Maori doorman who was connected on the island. David approached him about the possibility of bumping Elton off. No one knew his name but the Maori man said he had friends who could sort it for £40,000. I had to do the research to work out when Elton would next be in Los Angeles for the hit.”

He added: “David then gave me $25,000 (£20,000). The following night, I took the money in a white laundry bag to the Hilton village hotel and gave it to the man. He said he wanted the remainder afterwards. I felt guilty but I felt loyalty to David.”

Handi then claims that we able to talk Gest out of having Sir Elton killed.

“I started to really worry about being implicated and at the start of 2003 I pleaded with him to call it off. He eventually said OK but told me I had to get his money back. The man only gave me £8,000 back so David lost £12,000 but at least Elton didn’t die.”

Sir Elton is yet to respond to the claims.

Last year, it was revealed that Gest died of natural causes, with the cause of death believed to be a stroke.

Elton John recently celebrated his 70th birthday party with performances from Lady Gaga, Stevie Wonder and Ryan Adams – as well as being crowned as the first ‘Record Store Day Legend‘.