David Guetta: ‘Streaming has changed everything – I don’t think about albums’

He also admits his 'friendly competition' with Calvin Harris

David Guetta has revealed that he ‘doesn’t think about albums’ as the nature of streaming has ‘changed everything’.

The French DJ and EDM giant was speaking to NME on the red carpet of the MTV EMA Awards 2017, where he was named ‘Best Electronic’ act and performed new single ‘Dirty Sexy Money’ with Charli XCX and French Montana. Watch his performance below.

When asked about his favourite album of 2017, Guetta replied: “It’s going to sound a little crazy, but I don’t think so much about albums. I should be ashamed to say that, but I have to admit it. Streaming has been changing everything. There are only a few acts that make me buy albums, but not so many to be honest. I just listen to singles.”

However, he admitted that he was a fan of the recent output of rival DJ Calvin Harris.

“You know who amazed me? Calvin Harris,” said Guetta. “There was such a change in his production, and I think his album is really incredible. Of course, there’s a healthy competition between us. I only talk about him in a nice way.”

Despite listening primarily to singles on streaming services, Guetta did reveal that he’s currently adding the finishing touches to his next full studio album.

“I’m trying to finish my album. It features ‘Dirty Sexy Money’ with Charli XCX and French Montana. Let’s see how it goes. I’m still searching, but I think between ‘Dirty Sexy Money’ and ‘2U’ with Justin Bieber, you see where I’m going.”

David Guetta will embardk on a European tour in 2018.