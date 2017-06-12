"You're getting way too big for your boots"

Labour MP David Lammy quoted Stormzy as he criticised Theresa May on Twitter for being ‘arrogant’ in the aftermath of the General Election.

The Tottenham MP, who retained his seat of 17 years on Thursday night, quoted Stormzy’s ‘Big For Your Boots’ as he replied to a video of the Prime Minister’s post election speech in which she confirmed that the Conservatives would be propped up in power by the DUP.

“So, so arrogant. Has she not seen the results? To quote @Stormzy1 how dare you twist up the truth you’re getting way too big for your boots”, he wrote on Twitter.

Responding to the tweet, one user wrote: “When MPs use grime lyrics to make political statements, we know things are improving”.

Another said: “So true, David Lammy! And huge congratulations on your win, so proud to have you as my MP!”

The tweet came shortly after Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn led calls for Theresa May to resign after the Conservatives lost their slim majority.

He said: “The Prime Minister called this election because she wanted a mandate. Well, the mandate she’s got is lost Conservative seats, lost votes, lost support, and lost confidence. I would have thought that’s enough to go, actually, and make way for a government that will be truly representative of all the people in this country.”