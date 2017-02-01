David and Victoria Beckham reveal how much tax they pay

It's a lot

David and Victoria Beckham have revealed that they paid the taxman nearly £22,000 a day in 2015.

Their global business empire – Beckham Brand Holdings Ltd – is owned by the ex-England captain and former Spice Girl, and encompasses both her fashion label and his image rights.

Their accounts, show their firm made a total of £47.2m over the course of the year. Some £10.2m of that was sales from the footballer’s image rights, while his wife’s fashion business raked in £36.9m.

In total, the pair notched up pre-tax profits of £39.5m, and paid £7.9m worth of tax on the amount.

That’s the equivalent of nearly £22,000 every day, or £152,000 a week.

The profit total marks a significant jump from the £10m Beckham Brand Holdings made the year before, and the documents outline hopes for further growth in 2016 by expanding the singer’s fashion label, reports Sky News.

Earlier this week, David Beckham appeared on Desert Island Discs as the show’s 75th anniversary castaway.

He picked songs by The Stone Roses, Elton John and The Rolling Stones among his eight favourite recordings.

Explaining his decision to choose ‘I Am The Resurrection’ by The Stone Roses, Beckham said: “This is from the 1990s in Manchester, there were so many things going on. It was the time of the Hacienda. I probably only went there once, but certain songs remind me of Manchester.”

He also picked songs by Michael Jackson and Paul McCartney, Ella Fitzgerald and Spanish musician Alejandro Sanz. However, he didn’t choose anything by wife Victoria’s group The Spice Girls.

Beckham is known to be a fan of The Stone Roses. Last summer he and son Brooklyn attended the band’s homecoming show in Manchester, with Beckham wearing a bucket hat for the occasion.

Meanwhile, his pop star-turned-fashion designer wife Victoria has reportedly blocked a mooted Spice Girls reunion.