‘Dawson’s Creek’ star gets in Twitter beef about potato while pretending to be Diplo

James Van Der Beek embroiled in back-and-forth with US restaurant Denny's

Dawson’s Creek actor James Van Der Beek has been involved in a Twitter spat with US restaurant chain Denny’s while posing as dance music star Diplo.

Van Der Beek portrays a fictionalised version of the producer/DJ in new Viceland show What Would Diplo Do, which premieres this week (August 3).

The convoluted beef began when Diplo’s Mad Decent label suggested on Twitter that Denny’s had copied them with a tweet that included a photo of a potato.

Van Der Beek’s Diplo parody Twitter account (which has the handle @_diplo_, while Diplo’s official one is simply @diplo) responded by tweeting: “denny’s go ahead and recycle all the old internet jokes you want to sell your disgusting food but stay away from my record label.”

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Denny’s then fired back by tweeting: “sorry we tweeted a picture of you without your permission, dilpo :(“.

The back-and-forth continued before Denny’s promised to send ‘dilpo’ a basket of potatoes as a way of apologising.

It’s not clear whether Denny’s were aware that the handle wasn’t Diplo’s official account. Diplo, however, has retweeted tweets from the parody account, like the one beneath:

What Would Diplo Do is written by Van Der Beek, who also executive produced it alongside Diplo himself. Spike Jonze is also involved in the project. Watch a trailer below.

A synopsis of the show reads: “Being an international superstar DJ & producer doesn’t make you good at life. But ain’t nobody got put on this earth ’cause they were perfect, right? So as long as we’re still in the game, we got a chance to get it right.”