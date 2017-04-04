DJ receives ‘death threats’ after playing Muslim call to prayer remix at gig in Tunisia

British-born Dax J has deleted his social media account following the controversy

A British DJ has reportedly received death threats after playing a song that incorporated parts of the Muslim call to prayer during a gig in Tunisia.

London-born, Berlin-based electronic artist Dax J (pictured above) was playing Orbit Festival in the north-east Tunisian town of Nabeul last Friday (March 31) when he played a remix of the adhan, the sacred Islamic call to worship. Watch footage of the controversial incident beneath.

The venue where it took place, the El Guitone nightclub has since been closed by authorities. Mnaouar Ouertani, the governor of Nabeul, told Agence France-Presse that the club’s manager had been detained “for violation against good morals and public outrage against modesty”. He added: “We will not allow attacks against religious feelings and the sacred”.

The organisers of the festival have released a statement saying that the artist didn’t realise the track “might offend an audience from a Muslim country like ours”.

Dax J, meanwhile, has removed his Facebook and Twitter account due to the death threats, according to Resident Advisor. He did previously issue an apology, however, saying: “I want to offer my sincere apologies to anyone who may have been offended by music that I played at Orbit festival in Tunisia on Friday. It was never my intention to upset or cause offence to anybody.”