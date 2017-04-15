Deadmau5 accuses The Chainsmokers of using a ghost producer

The DJ called the duo out on Twitter

Deadmau5 has accused The Chainsmokers of using a ghost producer on their debut album.

The duo, comprised of Alex Pall and Drew Taggart, released their first full-length record ‘Memories… Do Not Open’ last week (April 7).

Deadmau5 made the claim when replying to a tweet from the New York Times that promoted a podcast that featured the paper’s pop music editor and other US journalists discussing the pair. “How do you solve a problem like The Chainsmokers?” the tweet asked.

“Easy. You suck a shitload of Grammy dick and pay a ghost producer. Next question,” Deadmau5 responded. See his tweet below, via Your EDM.

“Learning so much everyday! Really feeling lucky to be in the position we are. We catch lots of heat but we are doing what we love and have the best fans,” The Chainsmokers tweeted an hour after Deadmau5’s claims. It has not been confirmed whether the tweet is a direct response to the DJ or not.

“And that’s all that matters. Not everyone is gonna get it or like it but a lot of you guys do and that’s what pushes us,” they added. “So long story short. We aren’t going anywhere 🙂 love y’all good night! See ya tomorrow Charleston for a big night!”