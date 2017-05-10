Deadmau5 hits out at Calvin Harris over star-studded new album

Harris this week announced a host of guests on his upcoming album

Deadmau5 has criticised Calvin Harris over the amount of guests on his upcoming new album.

Yesterday (May 9), Harris announced details of his new LP, titled ‘Funk Wav Bounces Vol 1’ and due on June 30.

Having previously boasted the album would include the “greatest artists of our generation”, it has now been announced that the record will feature artists such as Frank Ocean, Travis Scott, Kehlani, Future, Pharrell, Katy Perry, Big Sean, John Legend, Khalid, Migos, Schoolboy Q, Ariana Grande, Young Thug, D.R.A.M., Nicki Minaj, Lil Yachty, Jessie Reyez, PARTYNEXTDOOR, and Snoop Dogg.

Following the news, Deadmau5 has taken to Twitter to write: “Anyone ever remember when calvin harris was just… calvin harris? who the fuck are all these other people? like… why?”. He added: “fucking hate watching what i love to do get raped by popular culture for the sake of selling stupid shit for stupid people… nothing new here. just your typical sellout rant about people who obviously know how to pander shit for the sake of capitalism. moving on.”

The producer also joked that he would announce collaborations with Barry Manilow, Ghostface Killah, Garth Brooks and a potato.

See his tweets in full below.

Earlier this year, Deadmau5 spoke to NME for a cover interview.

In the interview, the musician said: ““All this Twitter beef shit, it’s just funny – to me, anyway. I love the predictability of it: a celebrity says something dumb at me, then this happens, then this plays out like that, then it’s all forgotten the next day – then the next dumb thing happens. That’s why I’m never like, ‘Oh man, this is really hurting my career.’ Like, it’s not. I mean, it’s not exactly helping it either…”