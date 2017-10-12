Deadmau5 hands out fabled Rick and Morty Szechuan Sauce to fans at show

$15,000 well spent?

Deadmau5 recently handed out some of the fabled Szechuan Sauce made popular by the sci-fi show, Rick & Morty.

The dance music producer (real name Joel Zimmerman), purchased a rare of bottle of McDonald’s special sauce back in August. In fact, the producer nearly derailed his wedding to get his hands on a big jug of the limited-edition condiment.

This weekend saw a huge uptake in interest in the sauce since McDonald’s offered the sauce for one day only but ran into severe stock issues. The fast food chain are now bringing it back for good.

However, until the sauce is readily available, people are relying on Deadmau5 to share from his stock. At a recent show in Toronto, the producer told the audience that they were getting a “nugget party” and passed out some Szechuan sauce.

One fan tweeted: “The king of after parties deadmau5 gives all his Szechuan sauce to everyone at Rebel, Toronto. Joel really loves his fans”

Meanwhile, The Killers‘ drummer Ronnie Vannucci Jr has described the time he took MDMA and watched Deadmau5 perform.

Rick & Morty season three concluded last week (October 2) where the the show made reference to the potentially lengthy wait fans can expect for season four.