The streaming site recently let go of 40% of its employees

deadmau5 has taken to Twitter to share a theory on how to save Soundcloud.

SoundCloud recently laid off 40% of its staff and closed two of its international offices in London and San Francisco, with a spokesman declaring the move was taken in a bid to “reduce costs” and “ensure our path to long-term, independent success.”

Dance music superstar deadmau5 shared his thoughts on the move over the weekend, commenting that the site’s extensive user database is “a db a record label wants”, and predicting the sale SoundCloud “to the highest bidder”.

He then shared an extensive plan involving the retooling of the service as a site through which independent labels can seek out and license new artists.

In conclusion, deadmau5 states: “In summary, sure. I could turn the SoundCloud shitshow around with a decent team. But why fix someone else’s fuckup after paying for it?” before noting, “It might have been worth pointing out that sc is a Berlin based company and they manage to dodge a ton of US copyright laws…”

