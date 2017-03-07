Deadmau5 slams Steve Aoki for his ‘Ghost In The Shell’ remix

'I'm not sure how you get from 'gettin paid a million bucks' *cough 15k* at amnesia to ... well, whatever the fuck that was'

Deadmau5 has spoken out to slam Steve Aoki for his new remix of the theme to Ghost In The Shell.

The EDM giant shared his new take on the classic theme yesterday, but his longtime rival Deadmau5 has since called him for it – claiming that he remixed the track himself ‘before it was cool’, before referring to the track as ‘whatever the fuck that was’.

“Yeah well. I remixed Ghost In The Shell before it was cool,” he wrote on Twitter. “Which is actually kind of weird… ecause it was about that same time in 95-98 I did ‘stuff I used to do’. Neat.”

He added: “But anyway… I’m not sure how you get from ‘gettin paid a million bucks’ *cough 15k* at amnesia to … well, whatever the fuck that was.”

Deadmau5 also recently made headlines after starting a massive Twitter feud with former collaborator Glenn Morrison.

“This is a big day for me,” said Aoki of his remix. “Especially for teenage youth me – when I first watched the anime Ghost In The Shell that planted the seeds for my imagination and obsession for sci-fi android life, AI singularity and, later, the blueprints towards my Neon Future ideology.”