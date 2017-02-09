Deadmau5 starts massive Twitter fight with former collaborator

Deadmau5 and Glenn Morrison worked together earlier in their careers, but have evidently since fallen out.

Deadmau5 had a lengthy Twitter fight with one of his former collaborators yesterday (February 8).

Deadmau5 and fellow Canadian DJ-producer Glenn Morrison worked together earlier in their careers, but have evidently since had a falling out.

The spat began when Deadmau5 – real name Joel Zimmermman – insinuated that Morrison doesn’t produce his own music.

Morrison hit back by calling Deadmau5 an “insecure little troll” and accusing him of regurgitating old ideas on his new tracks.

Their beef continued with Morrison calling Deadmau5 a “little pussy” and Deadmau5 telling him to “shut the fuck up”.

As the disagreement raged on, Deadmau5 accused Morrison of failing to pay for the tracks he claims to have produced for him – and remained defiant.

Another DJ-producer, former Lady Gaga collaborator Madeon, also waded into the dispute before deleting a tweet in which he appeared to diss Morrison.

Last year Deadmau5 admitted he feels a certain sense of responsibility for the ‘death’ of EDM music, saying: “It’s fucked. It’s out of the innovators’ hands; it’s not really grassroots anymore. I’m partially responsible – I’ve done my part to commercialise shit. Oversaturation.”

In NME‘s recent interview with Deadmau5, the producer recalled the time he nearly killed a fan during a gig