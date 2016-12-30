Deadmau5 involved in trademark case to protect his cat’s brand

The EDM star adopted Meowingtons in 2010

Deadmau5 has begun legal action to protect the brand of his cat, Meowingtons.

The EDM star adopted the black and white feline in 2010, who has become hugely popular with the DJ’s fans. Meowingtons has his own Instagram page and is the only animal with a verified Twitter handle.

However, Deadmau5 – whose real name is Joel Zimmerman – has discovered there is an online store that sells cat-themed merchandise that shares the same name as his cat. He made the discovery last year when he tried to trademark the Prof. Meowingtons names, as the animal is sometimes referred to, only to have his claim rejected.

Times like these I think grill hates me #ilookstupid A photo posted by Meowingtons (@meowingtons) on Nov 24, 2015 at 6:17am PST

Zimmerman is now petitioning the United States Patent And Trademark Office, asking them to cancel site owner Emma Bassiri’s trademark. The musician believes she chose the name because she is a longtime Deadmau5 fan, as Billboard reports.

He is using the concept of first use to make his case, saying the store didn’t launch until 2014 at which point he had been using Meowingtons on album art, merchandise and more for three years.

Zimmerman named one of his tours the Meowingtons Hax Tour and, in 2012, he launched a range of limited edition headphones bearing the cat’s name, which were the first to be designed specifically for cats.

Bassiri has yet to comment on the petition. You can read Deadmau5’s case in full here.