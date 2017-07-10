Watch Deap Vally’s ‘Julian’ video as band announce ‘Femejism Unplugged’ acoustic EP and UK live dates

Duo detail their busy summer plans

Deap Vally have shared a video for their song ‘Julian’ while announcing new acoustic EP and UK live dates.

The Californian duo – Lindsey Troy and Julie Edwards – released second LP ‘Femejism’ in September 2016, now unveiling a clip for its track ‘Julian’. Directed by Ericka Clevenger, the video sees the pair kidnap and get revenge on their former manager. Watch below.

The group will release the acoustic ‘Femejism Unplugged’ EP later this month (July 20). It was produced by Chris Kasych (Adele, Haim engineer) and consists of stripped-back reworkings of four songs from last year’s album.

The ‘Femejism Unplugged’ EP tracklisting is as below:

‘Smile More’

‘Grunge Bond’

‘Heart Is An Animal’

‘Turn It Off’

Deap Vally will play a number of UK shows this summer, starting in Dover, Oxford and Derby before an appearance at Secret Garden Party later in July.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Following a tour in the US supporting Blondie and Garbage, they will then return for London, Brighton and Manchester gigs in August as well as sets at Reading and Leeds festivals.

See their full UK tour schedule beneath:

July 18 – Dover, The Booking Hall

July 19 – Oxford, The Bullingdon

July 21 – Derby, The Venue

July 22 – Secret Garden Party festival

August 23 – London, Fluffer Pit Party (secret location)

August 24 – Brighton, The Haunt

August 25-26 – Reading & Leeds Festivals

August 30 – Manchester, The Ruby Lounge

Watch Deap Vally perform ‘Smile More’ in a basement session for NME above.