Watch Death Cab For Cutie cover Soundgarden’s ‘Fell On Black Days’ in tribute to Chris Cornell

Frontman Ben Gibbard called Cornell an "unbelievable talent".

Death Cab For Cutie became the latest band to pay tribute to Chris Cornell following his passing last month.

The Soundgarden and Audioslave frontman Cornell was found dead in his hotel room on May 17. He was 52.

While While Cornell’s death is being treated as a suicide, his family have claimed that prescription drugs may have contributed towards him taking his own life.

Performing at their Seattle benefit show on Friday (June 9) Death Cab For Cutie played a cover of Soundgarden’s ‘Fell On Black Days’. You can see a clip of the performance below.

“What an unbelievable talent he was, what fucking insane singer he is,” frontman Ben Gibbard commented.

Last week (June 6), Pearl Jam‘s Eddie Vedder delivered a moving tribute to Chris Cornell at the band’s London gig.

“You know, he wasn’t just a friend – he was someone I looked up to like my older brother,” Vedder told the crowd at the Eventim Apollo, according to a transcript shared on a Pearl Jam messageboard.

“About two days after the news – I think it was the second night – we were sleeping in this little cabin near the water, a place he would’ve loved,” Vedder continued. “And all these memories started coming in about 1:30am [and] like woke me up. Like big memories, memories I would think about all the time. Like the memories were big muscles.”

“And then I couldn’t stop the memories,” Vedder added. “And trying to sleep, it was like if the neighbours had the music playing and you couldn’t stop it. But then it was fine because then it got into little memories. It just kept going and going and going. And I realised how lucky I was to have hours’ worth of… you know, if each of these memories was quick and I had hours of them. How fortunate was I?! And I didn’t want to be sad, I wanted to be grateful, not sad. I’m still thinking about those memories and I will live with those memories in my heart and I will love him forever.”