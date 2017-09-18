Death From Above and At The Drive In announce 2018 UK tour

Death From Above have announced details of a UK tour with At The Drive In. Full dates and ticket details are below.

The Canadian rock duo, formerly known as Death From Above 1979, recently released their third album ‘Outrage Is Now!’, while rock veterans At The Drive In stormed back in 2017 with their fourth album. ‘in·ter a·li·a’

“We’ve realised that Death From Above is just us, plus a couple of pieces of gear,” Death From Above drummer and vocalist Sebastien Grainger told NME. “It’s not this separate third entity that is mythologised or whatever. We didn’t talk for five years but the band continued to exist and kept working in the background.

“When we started working on [previous record] ‘The Physical World’, we treated the band as this other thing that we had to respect. Now we don’t – we don’t respect it any more!”

Death From Above and At The Drive In’s upcoming UK tour dates are below. Support also comes from Le Butcherettes. Tickets will be on sale from 9am on Friday September 22 and will be available here.

March

9 London O2 Academy Brixton

10 Newcastle O2 Academy

12 Birmingham O2 Academy

13 Manchester O2 Apollo

15 Glasgow O2 Academy

Speaking to NME last month about how their latest album is ‘their most personal yet‘, At The Drive In frontman Cedric Bixler-Zavala “You kind of have to talk about the uncomfortable things and that’s what I’ve always gotten from being involved in any kind of things that’s remotely considered punk rock, getting up and talking about shit that makes people uncomfortable.”

“It’s just a great outlet to do that and I think it’s an outlet that people, in a weird way, expect. It almost feels safer to talk about stuff like that in this format than it would be to sit down with your friends and say ‘this happened to me’.”

He added: “It’s good to be able to just talk about it and hopefully it opens up a dialogue for someone listening to the record and reading between the lines and understanding that they’re not alone.”