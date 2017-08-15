Death From Above unveil new single ‘Never Swim Alone’ and announce new album ‘Outrage! Is Now’

'It's a serious record, in a really run outfit'

Death From Above have shared their new video for single ‘Never Swim Alone’ as well as announcing details of their third album, ‘Outrage! Is Now’.

The Canadian noise-rock duo, formerly ‘Death From Above 1979‘, return with their third record – the follow-up to 2014’s comeback album, ‘The Physical World’. This continues from their recent single ‘Freeze Me‘.

Pushing the idiosyncratic elements of their sound to the extreme, ‘Never Swim Alone’ is as brutal as it is danceable. It comes accompanied by a rough and ready DIY video shot on a mobile phone in a hotel room in London, directed and Edited by Grainger. Check it out below.

“We are committed to evolution,” said singer and drummer Sebastien Grainger. “This record is the sound of the two us pushing at the walls. We want there to be space, surprises and action!”

“The myth of what we should be didn’t exist any more. There was never a moment where we took a conventional path – either writing or recording. Eric [Valentine, Queens Of The Stone Age] has been making records for decades and we managed to make him say: “Well, that’s a first!” during every song! There was always some strange element thrown in. In a way it’s a very serious record, but dressed in a really fun outfit.”

Jesse F Keeler on bass and keys added: “We both wanted to see how far we could take our sound as DEATH FROM ABOVE. In a way, that has always been our objective.”

Death From Above release ‘Outrage! Is Now’ on September 8. Pre-order the album here. The full tracklist is below:

1. ‘Nomad’

2. ‘Freeze Me’

3. ‘Caught Up’

4. ‘Outrage! Is Now’

5. ‘Never Swim Alone’

6. ‘Moonlight’

7. ‘Statues’

8. ‘All I C Is U & Me’

9. ‘NVR 4EVR’

10. ‘Holy Books’