Polish metal band Decapitated issue new statement after being charged with gang raping fan

Polish metal band Decapitated have released a new statement after being charged with the gang rape of a fan.

The incident allegedly took place after the band’s show at the Pin in Spokane, Washington on August 31. An unnamed woman claimed she was held against her will on the band’s tour bus before being gang raped by all four members of the band.

Local reports now state that the band’s members have been extradited from Los Angeles County jail to Spokane and have been formally charged with rape and kidnapping.

“The rape charges vary between the four, from second degree for Rafal Piotrowski and Waclaw Kieltyka, to third degree for Mikola LLysejko and Hubert Wiecek,” the report states.

The band have now issued a statement to Facebook, confirming the extradition and charges, adding: “We’d like to emphasise; the Spokane Police Department has pressed charges as procedural formality, without doing so, they would be forced to release band – this is not a conviction or any indication of guilt or innocence.”

They add: “Once again, we ask that everyone wait for each party’s case to be presented and await the court’s decision. With that said, whilst cases are being prepared on both sides”.

The band then go on to claim that “some facts are indisputable at this point” and that “the original officer who took the complaint from the accuser stated, ‘I do not have probable cause that a rape occurred'”.

“The band firmly refutes the allegations and are confident that once the facts and evidence have been seen and heard, they will be released and able to return home.”

According to court documents, Decapitated members Michal Lysejko, Waclaw Kieltyka, Rafal Piotrowski and Hubert Wiecek invited the woman and a friend on their tour bus after the show. While on the bus, the woman says she groped by Lysejko and was then followed into the bathroom by lead singer Piotrowski.

The court documents say she “attempted to push Piotrowski away but he grabbed her arm and spun her around to where she was facing the sink and mirror in the bathroom,” after which the band members took turns raping her. The woman spent an “unknown amount of time” on the bus before being carried out by Kieltyka and another male, it is claimed.

After calling 911, the woman was then picked up two miles from the venue. The tour bus had already left. Police noted the woman had “significant bruising to her upper arms consistent with being restrained” and “small abrasions to her knuckles that were scabbed over” when she was picked up.

The court documents describe Decapitated as giving varying accounts as to what happened on the night of August 31.

