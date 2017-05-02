Deftones cancel show after Chino Moreno breaks foot during gig – but continued to play

See footage of him breaking his foot - but continuing to play

Deftones have been forced to cancel a show after frontman Chino Moreno broke his foot during a gig – but continued to perform the rest of the set. Watch footage of the incident below.

The metal veterans were performing at Belgium’s flagship rock festival Groezrock at the weekend. Just a few minutes into their performance Moreno fractured his foot, but played through the set until the end of their performance.

As a result, the band were forced to cancel a gig in Koln, but assure fans that the rest of their scheduled shows remain unaffected – including upcoming shows in London, Manchester and Glasgow kicking off this week.

“Hey Koln,” the band wrote on Facebook. “Regretfully, we have to cancel our show tonight due to Chino breaking the top of his foot. He needs to stay off it for the next day or two. No other shows as of now are in jeopardy of being cancelled. We hope to make it back soon to perform for you again. In the meantime, all tickets will be refunded. Thanks for your understanding. Deftones.”

Deftones' upcoming UK tour dates with AFI are below.

London, Alexandra Palace (May 5)

Manchester, O2 Apollo (May 6)

Glasgow, SECC (May 7)