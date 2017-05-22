Deftones’ Chino Moreno discusses the band’s legacy, future and next album

'We're just excited to make some noise'

Deftones frontman Chino Moreno has spoken out about the band’s lasting legacy together, and what to expect from them in the future and plans for their next album. Watch our video interview with Moreno above.

The band were recently in town for a huge show at London’s Alexandra Palace in support of their acclaimed 2016 album ‘Gore‘. Having previously told us that he ‘wouldn’t want to carry on forever‘, Moreno says that its brotherhood and passion to push themselves that keeps them going.

“Listen, we’ve had a great time making our records,” Moreno told NME. “It’s not always the easiest thing to do, but the fact that we’re a bunch of 40-something-year-old guys that get together and are still excited to create something from nothing – you know?

“With the end product, we wouldn’t put out a record unless we were into it. Early on, Stefan had a hard time getting into what we were doing. Eventually, he got into the mix, we finished the record and everybody was very much 100% in. When we looked back on it, we though ‘wow – we made this with five different guys with five different ideas’.”

Moreno continued: “We proud of it, you know what I mean? Is everybody going to like it? Probably not, but we’ve never made records for any other reason than to just make something that excites us. We feel like we’re in a winning position, but it’s debatable whether [the last three albums have] been our best work of all time, or whatever.”

Speaking of their plans for the future, Moreno continued: “We know each other oh so well and for so many years that it’s comforting, you know? We grew up in the same neighbourhood, spending every day in the garage together, at school, after school. Then 10, 15, 20 years later, we’re all grown adults with children living in different cities – so when we go back on tour it’s like we get to go back to clubhouse.

“When we make records, we don’t really talk about what we’re trying to do or what our ideas are for it, we kind of just go in and make music. That’s what keeps it fresh for us. We don’t try to box ourselves in to these pre-conceived ideas, but we have talked about getting together sooner [rather] than later to start making noise together – just out of pure excitement of creating music.”

Next month sees Deftones kick off a lengthy US tour with support from Rise Against.