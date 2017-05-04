Deftones’ Chino Moreno reveals why he kept rejecting the chance to tour with KoRn

Moreno was dismissive of 'nu-metal'

Deftones‘ frontman Chino Moreno has revealed that he repeatedly turned down the opportunity to tour with KoRn as part of his rejection of the label ‘nu-metal’.

The band rose to fame in the mid-90s, before they became misrepresented by much of the media part of the nu-metal movement. Now, Moreno has claimed that they made many tough decisions to distance themselves from the movement.

“We did make a very conscious choice of who we were going to play shows with,” Moreno told Metal Hammer. “It was hard to be this young band and having to turn down tours. I can’t remember how many times I turned down KoRn! And they got pissed at us. Jonathan [Davis, KoRn frontman] would say, ‘Why do you hate us?’ and I didn’t know what to say. I’d tell him, ‘Dude, I don’t hate you. I love you, guys. You’re my friends. But I don’t want to tour with you. I don’t want to be on the ‘Family Values’ with you and Limp Bizkit’.

“The name of the genre was nu metal, so anything that is new is one day going to be old. And I didn’t to be old with it.”

Guitarist Stephen Carpenter however, argued: “I remember when these subgenre names didn’t exist. It was just metal. So I don’t think we made a decision to step away from it — we’ve never paid attention to what anyone else was doing. We just did what we thought was right, and tried to make a killer album.”

After cancelling a show when Moreno broke his foot on stage (but continued to perform), Deftones’ upcoming UK tour dates with AFI are below. Tickets are available here.

