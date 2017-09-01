Deftones’ Chino Moreno tells us why he loves Interpol’s ‘Turn On The Bright Lights’

'Every great band has that one time in their career when everything just comes together'

Deftones frontman Chino Moreno has told NME about why loves Interpol‘s ‘perfect’ debut album ‘Turn On The Bright Lights’. Watch our video interview with Moreno above.

Tonight sees Interpol kick off the UK leg of the 15th anniversary tour for their acclaimed debut, calling at London’s Alexandra Palace before they head to Manchester and then mainland Europe, the US and Mexico. Deftones’ Chino Moreno opened up about why he also holds the record in such esteem – comparing it to their own most revered album, ‘White Pony’.

“I think every great band has that one time in their career when everything just comes together, lines up and is firing on all pistons,” Moreno told NME. “It all just works really well. I think ‘White Pony’ would be that record for us. Whatever chaos was going on around us, we were just completely in sync with each other and made this record that has an ebb and flow from the time you put it on until it’s over.”

He continued: “Most great bands have that record once; some have two or three. If you’re lucky enough to have one record like that, I’d say that’s Interpol’s record. It’s definitely a journey and there’s not a bad song on that record.”

The metal veteran also revealed that he was pleased to learn that the band were not directly influenced by the new wave and goth sounds that the band were often compared to when they first surfaced in 2002.

Moreno added: “The other day I was watching this old interview with Carlos [Dengler, bassist], and he was saying that he didn’t listen to any of that goth stuff. He was more into Def Leppard and stuff like that.

“He definitely got into [goth music] after that, but they definitely hit on Joy Division and some of those points – the stuff that people my age grew up with and connected to in our youth. That record has some of that in it for sure.”