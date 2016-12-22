Delays singer Greg Gilbert’s cancer fund is already nearing its target

The father of two has stage four bowel cancer

The fund to raise money for Delays singer Greg Gilbert’s cancer treatment has nearly reached its target.

Yesterday it was revealed that the frontman and father of two had been diagnosed with stage four bowel cancer, and was informed that it had spread to his lungs on his daughter’s birthday. He is now seeking money for treatment that is unavailable on the NHS.

“I cannot put into words the terror and shock of this moment,” said his fiancée Stacey of the news. “To hear Greg ask the consultant how long he had left to live is the darkest moment of my life and something that will haunt me forever.”

She added: “The NHS is limited in what they can do to save Greg but there are new, ground-breaking treatments available privately in Germany and Finland such as stereotactic therapy, microwave ablation and personalised immunotherapy that have had astounding results on others that share the same prognosis.”

Now, the Give4Greg fund has already reached around £72,000 of its £100,000 target. Fans can make donations here.

The fund’s organisers are requesting that people click, donate, retweet and share to push the Give4Greg campaign to the front page of gofundme.com.

They also note that there will be future fundraising events for the campaign, and that there will be a separate page for those who wish to make a private donation.

Delays rose to a strong following with singles such as ‘Nearer Than Heaven’, ‘Long Time Coming’, ‘Lost In A Melody’, ‘Valentine’ and their debut album ‘Faded Seaside Glamour’. The band went on to release four acclaimed albums.