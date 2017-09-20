Deluxe edition of Sex Pistols’ ‘Never Mind The Bollocks’ to be reissued for 40th anniversary

The "definitive collection" was originally released in 2012 and has since been out of print

The deluxe edition of Sex Pistols‘ seminal ‘Never Mind The Bollocks, Here’s The Sex Pistols’ is to be reissued to celebrate the record’s 40th anniversary.

The album was originally released on October 28, 1977 and is famously the only studio record to be put out by the punk group. At the time of its release, many stores refused to stock it.

Label USM/UMC has announced that the out-of-print deluxe edition of the album, which was originally released in 2012, will now be rereleased on October 27.

The box set will include three CDs, including the original album with b-sides from 1977, a disc of outtakes and a disc of live material, also recorded in 1977. It will also feature a DVD of footage of the band playing live from the infamous boat party held on the Thames as well as performances at Penzance’s Winter Gardens and Stockholm’s Happy House.

A 48-page hardback book will also come in the package, with words from journalist Pat Gilbert and rare photos from Bob Gruen, Barry Plummer, John Tiberi and Dave Wainwright.

The full track listing for the box set is as follows:

Disc 1 – Never Mind The Bollocks

1. Holidays In The Sun

2. Bodies

3. No Feelings

4. Liar

5. God Save The Queen

6. Problems

7. Seventeen

8. Anarchy In The UK

9. Submission

10. Pretty Vacant

11. New York

12. EMI

Disc 2 – Studio Rarities / Dave Goodman Demos / Chris Thomas Demos & Outtakes

Studio Rarities & B Sides:

1. No Feeling (B side of withdrawn God Save The Queen On A&M Records)

2. Did You No Wrong (B side of God Save The Queen)

3. No Fun (B side of Pretty Vacant)

4. Satellite (B side of Holidays In The Sun)

Dave Goodman Demos:

5. New York (Demo Version)

6. Unlimited Edition (Demo Version of EMI)

7. Liar (Demo Version)

8. Pretty Vacant (Demo Version)

9. Problems (Demo Version)

10. No Future (Demo Version of God Save The Queen)

Chris Thomas Demos & Outtakes:

11. Did You No Wrong (Alternative Vocal)

12. Seventeen (Alternative Vocal)

13. Satellite (Rough Mix)

14. Submission (Rough Mix)

15. Holidays In The Sun (Rough Mix)

16. EMI (Rough Mix)

17. Seventeen (Rough Mix)

18. Holidays In The Sun (Alternative Mix)

19. Body (Demo Version Of Bodies)

20. Submission (Alternative Mix)

21. Belsen Was A Gas (Demo Version)

Disc 3 – 1977 Live

Trondheim – StudentersamfuNdet – Norway:

1. Anarchy In The UK

2. I Wanna Be Me

3. Seventeen

4. New York

5. EMI

6. No Fun

7. No Feelings

8. Problems

9. God Save The Queen

Happy House – Stockholm – Sweden:

10. Anarchy In The UK

11. I Wanna Be Me

12. Seventeen

13. New York

14. EMI

15. Submission

16. No Feelings

17. Problems

18. God Save The Queen

19. Pretty Vacant

20. No Fun

Disc 4 – DVD 1977 footage

Riverboat Party – River Thames London 1977:

1. Pretty Vacant

2. Anarchy In The UK

3. Problems

Happy House Stockholm – Sweden 1977:

4. Anarchy In The UK

5. I Wanna Be Me

6 Seventeen

7. New York

8. Problems

9. No Fun

Winter Gardens – Penzance – Cornwall – 1977:

10. Problems

11. No Fun

12. Anarchy In The UK

Promo Videos:

13. Good Save The Queen

14. Pretty Vacant

15. Holidays In The Sun

Radio 1 Rock On Interview:

16. John And Sid Interview