Deluxe edition of Sex Pistols’ ‘Never Mind The Bollocks’ to be reissued for 40th anniversary
The "definitive collection" was originally released in 2012 and has since been out of print
The deluxe edition of Sex Pistols‘ seminal ‘Never Mind The Bollocks, Here’s The Sex Pistols’ is to be reissued to celebrate the record’s 40th anniversary.
The album was originally released on October 28, 1977 and is famously the only studio record to be put out by the punk group. At the time of its release, many stores refused to stock it.
Label USM/UMC has announced that the out-of-print deluxe edition of the album, which was originally released in 2012, will now be rereleased on October 27.
The box set will include three CDs, including the original album with b-sides from 1977, a disc of outtakes and a disc of live material, also recorded in 1977. It will also feature a DVD of footage of the band playing live from the infamous boat party held on the Thames as well as performances at Penzance’s Winter Gardens and Stockholm’s Happy House.
A 48-page hardback book will also come in the package, with words from journalist Pat Gilbert and rare photos from Bob Gruen, Barry Plummer, John Tiberi and Dave Wainwright.
The full track listing for the box set is as follows:
Disc 1 – Never Mind The Bollocks
1. Holidays In The Sun
2. Bodies
3. No Feelings
4. Liar
5. God Save The Queen
6. Problems
7. Seventeen
8. Anarchy In The UK
9. Submission
10. Pretty Vacant
11. New York
12. EMI
Disc 2 – Studio Rarities / Dave Goodman Demos / Chris Thomas Demos & Outtakes
Studio Rarities & B Sides:
1. No Feeling (B side of withdrawn God Save The Queen On A&M Records)
2. Did You No Wrong (B side of God Save The Queen)
3. No Fun (B side of Pretty Vacant)
4. Satellite (B side of Holidays In The Sun)
Dave Goodman Demos:
5. New York (Demo Version)
6. Unlimited Edition (Demo Version of EMI)
7. Liar (Demo Version)
8. Pretty Vacant (Demo Version)
9. Problems (Demo Version)
10. No Future (Demo Version of God Save The Queen)
Chris Thomas Demos & Outtakes:
11. Did You No Wrong (Alternative Vocal)
12. Seventeen (Alternative Vocal)
13. Satellite (Rough Mix)
14. Submission (Rough Mix)
15. Holidays In The Sun (Rough Mix)
16. EMI (Rough Mix)
17. Seventeen (Rough Mix)
18. Holidays In The Sun (Alternative Mix)
19. Body (Demo Version Of Bodies)
20. Submission (Alternative Mix)
21. Belsen Was A Gas (Demo Version)
Disc 3 – 1977 Live
Trondheim – StudentersamfuNdet – Norway:
1. Anarchy In The UK
2. I Wanna Be Me
3. Seventeen
4. New York
5. EMI
6. No Fun
7. No Feelings
8. Problems
9. God Save The Queen
Happy House – Stockholm – Sweden:
10. Anarchy In The UK
11. I Wanna Be Me
12. Seventeen
13. New York
14. EMI
15. Submission
16. No Feelings
17. Problems
18. God Save The Queen
19. Pretty Vacant
20. No Fun
Disc 4 – DVD 1977 footage
Riverboat Party – River Thames London 1977:
1. Pretty Vacant
2. Anarchy In The UK
3. Problems
Happy House Stockholm – Sweden 1977:
4. Anarchy In The UK
5. I Wanna Be Me
6 Seventeen
7. New York
8. Problems
9. No Fun
Winter Gardens – Penzance – Cornwall – 1977:
10. Problems
11. No Fun
12. Anarchy In The UK
Promo Videos:
13. Good Save The Queen
14. Pretty Vacant
15. Holidays In The Sun
Radio 1 Rock On Interview:
16. John And Sid Interview
