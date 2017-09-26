Demi Lovato discusses eating disorder and substance abuse in new documentary

'Simply Complicated' will give a "raw and intimate look into" the pop star's life

A new documentary will give a “raw and intimate” look into Demi Lovato‘s life.

Simply Complicated will follow the pop star on the making of her new album ‘Tell Me You Love Me’ and is said to share “never before told stories and personal footage”.

The feature-length film will see Lovato discuss a range of personal issues, including her battles with an eating disorder and substance abuse, as well as her experience of getting sober while being a judge on The X Factor.

Rolling Stone reports that Simply Complicated will also explore the singer’s romantic life, including the end of her six-year relationship with actor Wilmer Valderrama.

In a press release, Lovato said: “My fans have been on this journey with me since I was eight years old and have shared in some of the most important moments in my life.

“As I embark on a new journey both personally and professionally, it was important to me to create this documentary with a platform that would allow me to continue to bring my story directly to my fans.”

Demi Lovato: Simply Complicated will be made available to view on YouTube on October 17.

Lovato’s sixth album ‘Tell Me You Love Me’ is due for release on Friday (September 29). It features the previously released tracks ‘Sorry Not Sorry’, ‘You Don’t Do It For Me Anymore’, ‘Sexy Dirty Love’ and more.