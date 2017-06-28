Has Demi Lovato hit back at Halsey’s criticism of her ‘damaging’ bisexual lyrics?

Halsey doesn't seem to be a fan of Lovato's hit song 'Cool For The Summer'.

Demi Lovato has seemingly responded to Halsey‘s apparent criticism of her song lyrics.

Halsey, who identifies as bisexual, spoke in a recent interview about her discomfort with straight female pop stars presenting a particular take on same-sex relationships in their songs.

It’s “bisexuality as a taboo,” Halsey told Paper, before citing some of the lyrical tropes she dislikes: “‘Don’t tell your mom’ or ‘We shouldn’t do this’ or ‘This feels so wrong but it’s so right.””

On her 2015 hit ‘Cool For The Summer’, Lovato sings about an encounter with someone who’s the same “body type” as her. The song features the refrain: “Shhh, don’t tell your mother.”

Explaining why she dislikes these lyrical tropes, Halsey added: “That narrative is so fucking damaging to bisexuality and its place in society. That’s something I’ve had to fight my whole life and something I still fight. I still see people on the internet saying, ‘Of course Halsey says she’s bisexual. It’ll help her sell albums.'”

In a tweet seemingly referencing Halsey’s comments, Lovato wrote: “You know a song is a hit when people are still talking about the lyrics two years later. #shhhhdonttellyourmother.”

Halsey also criticised Iggy Azalea in a recent interview, calling the Australian rapper a “fucking moron” for her “complete disregard for black culture”. Azalea has now responded to Halsey’s comments.

Halsey’s second album ‘Hopeless Fountain Kingdom’ has recently debuted at Number One on the US Billboard 200 albums chart. She played Glastonbury’s Other Stage over the weekend.