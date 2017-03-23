Demi Lovato responds to ‘nude’ photo leak: ‘It’s just cleavage’

Intimate photo of the singer reportedly surfaced online this week

Demi Lovato has brushed off a reported nude photo leak by tweeting: “It’s not nude and it’s just cleavage”.

Reports suggest that an intimate photo of Lovato in an unzipped hoodie was posted online without her permission.

Writing on Twitter, Lovato said earlier this week (March 21): “I love how everyone’s freaking out about one picture. It’s not nude and it’s just cleavage.”

“Besides the world has seen me nude BY CHOICE before,” she added, referring to when she posed nude for Vanity Fair in 2015.

Speaking about her decision to pose nude in 2015, Lovato said at the time: “How do I embrace this new chapter in my life? How do I really walk the walk? What does it mean to be confident? It means letting go, being authentic, saying I don’t give a fuck and this is who I am.”

She added: “I want to show the side of me that’s real, that’s liberated, that’s free. What if we do a photo shoot where it’s totally raw? Super-sexy, but no makeup, no fancy lighting, no retouching, and no clothing. Let’s do it here, let’s do it now.”

Meanwhile, Lovato has received a prize in recognition of her mental health campaigning efforts.

Lovato has been outspoken about her struggles with mental health problems in the past. In 2010 the singer was admitted to rehab for drug and alcohol problems, where she was subsequently diagnosed with bi-polar disorder. She has also admitted that as a teenager, she suffered from bulimia and depression, which led her to self harm. In 2016 Lovato spoke about raising awareness for mental health issues at the Democratic Party National Convention.