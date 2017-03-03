Demi Lovato to receive mental health campaigning prize

The 'Cool For The Summer' singer was diagnosed with bi-polar disorder in 2011

It has been announced that singer Demi Lovato is to receive a prize in recognition of her mental health campaigning efforts.

The Artistic Award of Courage will be given to Lovato at the Open Mind Gala on March 22nd. The event is organised by the Semel Institute for Neuroscience and Human Behavior at the University of California, Los Angeles.

The Open Mind Gala will raise money for mental health research, education and clinical care at the UCLA and will be presented by Friends star Lisa Kudrow.

Lovato has been outspoken about her struggles with mental health problems in the past. In 2010 the singer was admitted to rehab for drug and alcohol problems, where she was subsequently diagnosed with bi-polar disorder. She has also admitted that as a teenager, she suffered from bulimia and depression, which led her to self harm. In 2016 Lovato spoke about raising awareness for mental health issues at the Democratic Party National Convention.

Lovato recently spoke to Marie Claire about her struggle with bi-polar disorder and social stigmas, telling the magazine: “I get frustrated when people use the term ‘bipolar’ loosely. Like, they say ‘Oh, I can’t decide what movie to watch, I’m so bipolar.’ You don’t say, ‘I can’t decide what movie to watch, I’m so cancer.’”