Demi Lovato settles lawsuit with Sleigh Bells

The band were suing Lovato for copyright infringement

Demi Lovato has settled her copyright infringement lawsuit with Sleigh Bells.

The noise-pop duo sued Lovato last year for allegedly sampling their 2010 track ‘Infinity Guitars’ without permission on her 2015 song ‘Stars’. Scroll below to hear both songs.

Sleigh Bells had claimed that Lovato’s song features elements of the bass drum and hand-clap rhythms used in their own track.

Billboard now reports that Lovato has reached a settlement with the band. “The terms of the deal were not disclosed, but are currently being memorialized by the two sides,” the report states.

The lawsuit had read: “A comparison of the two songs reveals that, at the very least, the combination of the hand claps and bass drum, structured as 3 quarter beats and a rest, with the bass drum providing a counter-rhythm to the hand claps, is at least substantially similar in both works… This infringing material repeats throughout the defendants’ song.”

In 2015, Sleigh Bells took to Twitter to accuse Lovato of using snippets from their song. The duo said they were “flattered” but stated that they “were not contacted” about the supposed samples. “Gotta clear those,” they added.

At the time, Lovato’s representatives provided a statement from the singer’s producers, which read: “We did not use any samples in Demi Lovato’s song ‘Stars.’ Demi was also not involved with the production. She only wrote top line.”