The 'Lovatics' hit the nail on the head

Fans of Demi Lovato have perfectly predicted the tracklist for her new album, ‘Tell Me You Love Me’.

‘Tell Me You Love Me’, due for release on the 29th September, currently lists several of its tracks as untitled on iTunes.

However, last night, Lovato retweeted a number of fan accounts that had made predictions of the track numbers and titles, in a chronological order.

Lovato then confirmed that this would be the final tracklist, saying, “#TMYLMtracklist is here!! Special thanks to my Lovatics for helping me share the song titles ”

The retweets reveal that the tracklist will be the following:

Sorry Not Sorry Tell Me You Love Me Sexy Dirty Love You Don’t Do It For Me Anymore Daddy Issues Ruin The Friendship Only Forever Lonely Cry Baby Games Concentrate Hitchhiker

Tell Me You Love Me will be released on September 29.