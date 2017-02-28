Democrats ‘invite Meryl Streep to Congress to troll Donald Trump’

The 'overrated' actress is a vocal opponent of the controversial President.

The Democrats have ‘invited’ Meryl Streep to watch Donald Trump’s upcoming speech in Congress to “troll” the President, according to a report.

Streep famously criticised Trump at January’s Golden Globe Awards, accusing him of having an “instinct to humiliate”. Trump later replied in a Twitter rant, calling the 20-time Oscar nominee “one of the most overrated actresses in Hollywood”.

Trump is due to deliver a high-profile speech to Congress tonight (February 28). According to Heat Street, a source at a Democratic Congressional has claimed that an invitation to attend the speech has been sent to Streep. However, the outlet also noted that “it’s not clear how serious the invitation was (or whether it was even received)”.

After Trump lashed out at Streep on Twitter, a 2015 interview with the President resurfaced – showing him complimenting the triple Oscar winner as one of his favourite actresses.

Meanwhile, Trump has responded to Sunday’s already legendary Oscars mix-up by suggesting that too much attention on him was to blame.

“I think they were focused so hard on politics that they didn’t get the act together at the end,” he said. “It was a little sad. It took away from the glamour of the Oscars. It didn’t feel like a very glamorous evening. I’ve been to the Oscars. There was something very special missing, and then to end that way was sad.”