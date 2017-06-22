Watch Depeche Mode’s 360-degrees live video for ‘Going Backwards’

Song is the opening track from band's latest album 'Spirit'

Depeche Mode have shared a 360-degrees video for their song ‘Going Backwards’. Watch below.

The video, directed by Timothy Saccenti, sees the band performing their ‘Spirit’ opening track live. The band’s 14th album ‘Spirit’ was released in March and was their first LP since 2013’s ‘Delta Machine’.

The synth-pop legends are currently in the midst of their ‘Spirit’ world tour – storming London Stadium earlier this month with a dramatic, hit-packed show in which covered ‘Heroes’ by David Bowie. Reviewing the show, NME described it as ‘immaculate‘.

See their UK dates for November beneath:

Wed November 15 2017 – DUBLIN 3Arena

Fri November 17 2017 – MANCHESTER Manchester Arena

Sun November 19 2017 – BIRMINGHAM Barclaycard Arena

Wed November 22 2017 – LONDON O2 Arena

Recently, Depeche Mode hit out at white supremacist, Richard Spencer, for describing Depeche Mode as “the official band of the alt-right“.

Initially dismissing the claim, Depeche Mode frontman Dave Gahan has now described Spencer as a “c**t” in a new interview. He told Billboard: “This guy gets way too much publicity already. What’s dangerous about someone like Richard Spencer is, first of all, he’s a c**t – and he’s a very educated c**t, and that’s the scariest kind of all.”

This guy’s [Spencer] got some weight behind him. I don’t like that”, Gahan continued, “I haven’t had as many phone calls or texts from people over something like that – friends here and in the city, and other artists who were kind of shocked and like, ‘What’s this?’”