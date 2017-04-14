Depeche Mode announce huge UK and EU support acts

The Horrors, The Raveonettes and more will open for the band

Depeche Mode have announced the support acts for their upcoming UK/EU tour, including an opening slot from The Horrors.

The band released their latest album ‘Spirit’ in March, their first record since 2013’s ‘Delta Machine’.

They head off on tour next month (May), with The Horrors joining the band at their London Stadium gig on June 3. Faris Badwan and co will also appear at dates in Denmark, France and Germany.

Meanwhile, The Raveonettes, Algiers and Maya Jane Coles will also support during the course of the tour.

See their UK/EU tour dates in full below.

May 5 Stockholm, Sweden Friends Arena

May 7 Amsterdam, Netherlands Ziggo Dome

May 9 Antwerp, Belgium Sportpaleis

May 12 Nice, France Stade Charles-Ehrmann

May 14 Ljubljana, Slovenia Dvorana Stožice

May 17 Athens, Greece Terra Vibe Park

May 20 Bratislava, Slovakia Štadión Pasienky

May 22 Budapest, Hungary Groupama Aréna

May 24 Prague, Czech Republic Eden Aréna

May 27 Leipzig, Germany Festwiese

May 29 Lille, France Stade Pierre-Mauroy

May 31 Copenhagen, Denmark Telia Parken

June 3 London, United Kingdom London Stadium

June 5 Cologne, Germany RheinEnergieStadion

June 9 Munich, Germany Olympiastadion

June 11 Hannover, Germany HDI Arena

June 18 Zurich, Switzerland Letzigrund Stadion

June 20 Frankfurt, Germany Commerzbank-Arena

June 22 Berlin, Germany Olympiastadion

June 25 Rome, Italy Stadio Olimpico

June 27 Milan, Italy Stadio San Siro

June 29 Bologna, Italy Stadio Rentao Dall’Ara

July 1 Paris, France Stade de France

July 4 Gelsenkirchen, Germany Veltins-Arena

July 6 Bilbao, Spain BBK Live Festival

July 8 Lisbon, Portugal NOS Alive Festival

July 13 St. Petersburg, Russia SKK

July 15 Moscow, Russia Otkritie Arena

July 17 Minsk, Belarus Minsk-Arena

July 19 Kiev, Ukraine Olimpiyskiy National Sports Complex

July 21 Warsaw, Poland PGE Narodowy

July 23 Cluj-Napoca, Romania Cluj Arena

“We’re exceptionally proud of ‘Spirit’’s sound and energy, and we’re excited to get back on tour to share it with our fans around the world,” Depeche Mode frontman Dave Gahan recently said.