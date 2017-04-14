Depeche Mode announce huge UK and EU support acts
The Horrors, The Raveonettes and more will open for the band
Depeche Mode have announced the support acts for their upcoming UK/EU tour, including an opening slot from The Horrors.
The band released their latest album ‘Spirit’ in March, their first record since 2013’s ‘Delta Machine’.
They head off on tour next month (May), with The Horrors joining the band at their London Stadium gig on June 3. Faris Badwan and co will also appear at dates in Denmark, France and Germany.
Meanwhile, The Raveonettes, Algiers and Maya Jane Coles will also support during the course of the tour.
See their UK/EU tour dates in full below.
May 5 Stockholm, Sweden Friends Arena
May 7 Amsterdam, Netherlands Ziggo Dome
May 9 Antwerp, Belgium Sportpaleis
May 12 Nice, France Stade Charles-Ehrmann
May 14 Ljubljana, Slovenia Dvorana Stožice
May 17 Athens, Greece Terra Vibe Park
May 20 Bratislava, Slovakia Štadión Pasienky
May 22 Budapest, Hungary Groupama Aréna
May 24 Prague, Czech Republic Eden Aréna
May 27 Leipzig, Germany Festwiese
May 29 Lille, France Stade Pierre-Mauroy
May 31 Copenhagen, Denmark Telia Parken
June 3 London, United Kingdom London Stadium
June 5 Cologne, Germany RheinEnergieStadion
June 9 Munich, Germany Olympiastadion
June 11 Hannover, Germany HDI Arena
June 18 Zurich, Switzerland Letzigrund Stadion
June 20 Frankfurt, Germany Commerzbank-Arena
June 22 Berlin, Germany Olympiastadion
June 25 Rome, Italy Stadio Olimpico
June 27 Milan, Italy Stadio San Siro
June 29 Bologna, Italy Stadio Rentao Dall’Ara
July 1 Paris, France Stade de France
July 4 Gelsenkirchen, Germany Veltins-Arena
July 6 Bilbao, Spain BBK Live Festival
July 8 Lisbon, Portugal NOS Alive Festival
July 13 St. Petersburg, Russia SKK
July 15 Moscow, Russia Otkritie Arena
July 17 Minsk, Belarus Minsk-Arena
July 19 Kiev, Ukraine Olimpiyskiy National Sports Complex
July 21 Warsaw, Poland PGE Narodowy
July 23 Cluj-Napoca, Romania Cluj Arena
“We’re exceptionally proud of ‘Spirit’’s sound and energy, and we’re excited to get back on tour to share it with our fans around the world,” Depeche Mode frontman Dave Gahan recently said.