Depeche Mode cover David Bowie during triumphant London Stadium gig

Depeche Mode played a rare UK show as their ‘Spirit’ tour rolled into London Stadium – with the band even performing a cover of David Bowie‘s ‘Heroes’. See footage, photos and the setlist below.

The only UK show announced so far for heir 2017 ‘Spirit’ tour, the synth pop legends took North London by storm during their colourful and dramatic set at the stadium. Backed by cinematic footage created by Anton Corbijn, the ever-animated Dave Gahan was on the finest of form as he led the trio through an epic and career-spanning set – packed with rock classics and fan favourites.

An early highlight came when he incorporated the rap from Grandmaster Flash’s ‘The Message’ into ‘Barrel Of A Gun’, before the Jacques Lu Cont’s Remix’ version of ‘A Pain That I’m Used To’. The momentum never relented, with recent single ‘Where’s The Revolution’ chiming with the mood of the audience at large ahead of the upcoming general election and already being received as an old favourite, while ‘Everything Counts’, ‘Enjoy The Silence’ and ‘Never Let Me Down Again’ gave the first set the kind of stately ending that only Depeche Mode can.

The climax of the show came during the last three songs of their five track encore, in which the band translated David Bowie’s ‘Heroes’ into their own elegiac style, inviting a huge wave of an emotional response from the capacity crowd. Gahan has often spoken of his relationship with Bowie, getting to know the late icon after he became such a pivotal influence on the frontman. Gahan was famously noticed by his bandmates by singing ‘Heroes’ in a local scout hut before the band formed.

A visceral outing of ‘I Feel You’ invited the entire audience onto their feet, where they remained for the explosive closer of ‘Personal Jesus’ – a flawless ending to an immaculate set.

Depeche Mode played:

Going Backwards

So Much Love

Play

Barrel of a Gun (with a snippet of Grandmaster Flash’s “The Message” )

A Pain That I’m Used To (‘Jacques Lu Cont’s Remix’ version)

Corrupt

In Your Room

World in My Eyes

Cover Me

A Question of Lust (Acoustic)

Home

Poison Heart

Where’s the Revolution

Wrong

Everything Counts

Stripped

Enjoy the Silence

Never Let Me Down Again

Encore:

Somebody

Walking in My Shoes

“Heroes” (David Bowie cover)

I Feel You

Personal Jesus

See Depeche Mode’s remaining European tour dates below.

June 5 Cologne, Germany RheinEnergieStadion

June 9 Munich, Germany Olympiastadion

June 11 Hannover, Germany HDI Arena

June 18 Zurich, Switzerland Letzigrund Stadion

June 20 Frankfurt, Germany Commerzbank-Arena

June 22 Berlin, Germany Olympiastadion

June 25 Rome, Italy Stadio Olimpico

June 27 Milan, Italy Stadio San Siro

June 29 Bologna, Italy Stadio Rentao Dall’Ara

July 1 Paris, France Stade de France

July 4 Gelsenkirchen, Germany Veltins-Arena

July 6 Bilbao, Spain BBK Live Festival

July 8 Lisbon, Portugal NOS Alive Festival

July 13 St. Petersburg, Russia SKK

July 15 Moscow, Russia Otkritie Arena

July 17 Minsk, Belarus Minsk-Arena

July 19 Kiev, Ukraine Olimpiyskiy National Sports Complex

July 21 Warsaw, Poland PGE Narodowy

July 23 Cluj-Napoca, Romania Cluj Arena