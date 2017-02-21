Depeche Mode, Father John Misty, Goldfrapp, Warpaint & more for BBC 6 Music Festival 2017

A huge line-up heads to Glasgow

The BBC have announced a huge line-up for this year’s 6 Music Festival – featuring the likes of Depeche Mode, Father John Misty, Goldfrapp, Warpaint and many, many more.

The acclaimed festival returns for its fourth year, but this Spring sees its location being moved to Glasgow after the roving event was previously held in Manchester, Tyneside and Bristol.

Their closing headline set sees stadium veterans Depeche Mode play in the relatively intimate setting, taking to the stage at the 2000-capacity Glasgow Barrowlands for the first time since 1984 as they prepare to release their new album ‘Spirit’.

Also on the bill are Goldfrapp, The Jesus and Mary Chain, Belle & Sebastian, Anna Meredith, Bonobo, Ride, Cate Le Bon, The Shins, Future Islands, Sparks, Sleaford Mods, Songhoy Blues, Car Seat Headrest, Warpaint, Loyle Carner, Grandaddy, The Lemon Twigs, Honeyblood, DUDS, Dutch Uncles, Forest Swords, Gaika, Girl Ray, Haley Bonar, Julia Jacklin, Kadhja Bonet, Sacred Paws, Thundercat, and Whitney; with a DJ set from James Lavelle (UNKLE) and many more.

See the full line-up below.

The week will also see 6 Music Festival By Day – “a celebration of live music, conversation, comedy and spoken word” with appearances from Father John Misty, Edwyn Collins, Sinkane, Temples, Emma Pollock and The Wedding Present, plus appearances from John Lydon, Anna Meredith and Ian Rankin.

BBC 6 Music Festival takes place at multiple venues across Glasgow from 24-26 March 2017. Tickets are on sale from 10am on Friday 24 February and available here.

BBC 6 Music Festival 2017