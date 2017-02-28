Depeche Mode announce 2017 North American tour

Band release new album 'Spirit' in March

Depeche Mode have announced North American tour dates for later this year.

The band’s forthcoming LP ‘Spirit’ will be released on March 17, and was produced by Simian Mobile Disco’s James Ford. It’s their first album since 2013’s ‘Delta Machine’ and has been preceded by lead single ‘Where’s The Revolution’.

Having already scheduled European tour dates from May to July, Depeche Mode have confirmed that they will then tour North American from August through to October.

See those dates in full below:

Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre (August 23)

Denver, CO – Pepsi Center (25)

Detroit, MI – DTE Energy Music Theatre (26)

Chicago, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre (30)

Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena (September 1)

Toronto, Ontario – Air Canada Centre (3)

Montreal, Quebec – Centre Bell (5)

Washington, DC – Verizon Center (7)

New York, NY – Madison Square Garden (9)

New York, NY – Madison Square Garden (11)

Tampa, FL – MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre (13)

Miami, FL – American Airlines Arena (15)

Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater (18)

Austin, TX – Austin360 Amphitheatre (20)

Dallas, TX – Starplex Pavilion (22)

Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion (24)

Phoenix, AZ – AK-Chin Pavilion (27)

Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena (30)

Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara County Bowl (October 2)

San Diego, CA – Mattress Firm Amphitheatre (6)

San Jose, CA – SAP Center (8)

Oakland, CA – Oracle Arena (10)

Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl (12)

Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl (14)

Seattle, WA – KeyArena (21)

Portland, OR – Moda Center (23)

Vancouver, British Columbia – Rogers Arena (25)

Edmonton, Alberta – Rogers Place (27)

Meanwhile, Depeche Mode recently responded after being described as the “official band of the alt-right”.

Watch Depeche Mode perform ‘Personal Jesus’ live in Barcelona below: