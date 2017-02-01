Depeche Mode to release new single on Friday & confirm ‘Spirit’ album release date

Get ready for 'Where's The Revolution'

Depeche Mode have confirmed a release date for their album ‘Spirit’, as well as announcing that a new single will be released this week.

The follow up to ‘Delta Machine’ will be released on 17 March, and was produced by Simian Mobile Disco’s James Ford. The lead single, and first taster of new music in four years, will drop this week with ‘Where’s The Revolution’ premiering on Friday.