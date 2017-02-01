Depeche Mode to release new single on Friday & confirm ‘Spirit’ album release date

Get ready for 'Where's The Revolution'
Depeche Mode have confirmed a release date for their album ‘Spirit’, as well as announcing that a new single will be released this week.
The follow up to ‘Delta Machine’ will be released on 17 March, and was produced by Simian Mobile Disco’s James Ford. The lead single, and first taster of new music in four years, will drop this week with ‘Where’s The Revolution’ premiering on Friday.
“We’re exceptionally proud of ‘Spirit’’s sound and energy, and we’re excited to get back on tour to share it with our fans around the world,” said frontman Dave Gahan when they announced the record along with a lengthy tour last year.
As well as adding that they’ll be working with legendary photographer and director Anton Corbijn on the visuals for the album and tour, they’ll be hitting the road to take in 32 shows in 21 countries throughout the year.
Depeche Mode’s full upcoming 2017 tour dates are below – including a huge show at the London Stadium in the capital.
May 5 Stockholm, Sweden Friends Arena
May 7 Amsterdam, Netherlands Ziggo Dome
May 9 Antwerp, Belgium Sportpaleis
May 12 Nice, France Stade Charles-Ehrmann
May 14 Ljubljana, Slovenia Dvorana Stožice
May 17 Athens, Greece Terra Vibe Park
May 20 Bratislava, Slovakia Štadión Pasienky
May 22 Budapest, Hungary Groupama Aréna
May 24 Prague, Czech Republic Eden Aréna
May 27 Leipzig, Germany Festwiese
May 29 Lille, France Stade Pierre-Mauroy
May 31 Copenhagen, Denmark Telia Parken
June 3 London, United Kingdom London Stadium
June 5 Cologne, Germany RheinEnergieStadion
June 9 Munich, Germany Olympiastadion
June 11 Hannover, Germany HDI Arena
June 18 Zurich, Switzerland Letzigrund Stadion
June 20 Frankfurt, Germany Commerzbank-Arena
June 22 Berlin, Germany Olympiastadion
June 25 Rome, Italy Stadio Olimpico
June 27 Milan, Italy Stadio San Siro
June 29 Bologna, Italy Stadio Rentao Dall’Ara
July 1 Paris, France Stade de France
July 4 Gelsenkirchen, Germany Veltins-Arena
July 6 Bilbao, Spain BBK Live Festival
July 8 Lisbon, Portugal NOS Alive Festival
July 13 St. Petersburg, Russia SKK
July 15 Moscow, Russia Otkritie Arena
July 17 Minsk, Belarus Minsk-Arena
July 19 Kiev, Ukraine Olimpiyskiy National Sports Complex
July 21 Warsaw, Poland PGE Narodowy
July 23 Cluj-Napoca, Romania Cluj Arena