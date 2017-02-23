Depeche Mode respond after being called ‘the official band of the alt-right’

Punched neo-Nazi Richard Spencer recently made the claim

Depeche Mode have responded after being described as the “official band of the alt-right”.

Richard Spencer, the white supremacist known for getting punched on camera while giving an interview, made the claim this week.

President of the white nationalist think tank National Policy Institute, Spencer was recently escorted from an interview with New York Mag’s Olivia Nuzzi at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) when an audience member asked if he liked rock music.

“Depeche Mode is the official band of the alt-right,” he replied, according to Nuzzi. See in the tweet below.

Spencer has since taken to Twitter to explain that he was “joking obviously” and that the band aren’t “connected” to him in any way, although he did describe himself as “a lifelong Depeche Mode fan”.

Last year, Spencer wrote on Twitter that Depeche Mode have “already written all the anthems the #AltRight needs” and claimed that their song ‘People Are People’ is about “racial differences”.

A representative for Depeche Mode has since responded, telling Esquire: “That’s pretty ridiculous. Depeche Mode has no ties to Richard Spencer or the alt right and does not support the alt-right movement.”

Depeche Mode’s recent music video for ‘Where’s The Revolution’ recently touched upon the rise of fascism in the west. See that clip beneath.

Frontman Dave Gahan recently spoke about how the US election influenced their new album, saying “We’re living in a time of real change. As I get older, the things going on in the world affect me more. I think about my kids and what they’re growing up into. My daughter, Rosie, was deeply affected by the election last year… She just sobbed, and I was like, ‘Wow.'”

The group’s upcoming album ‘Spirit’ will be released on March 17. It was produced by Simian Mobile Disco’s James Ford.