Depeche Mode share comeback single and open up about new album ‘Spirit’

Depeche Mode have shared their comeback single ‘Where’s The Revolution’.

It marks the band’s first new release since the album ‘Delta Machine’ in 2013. You can listen to the new single below.

Their forthcoming LP ‘Spirit’ will be released on March 17, and was produced by Simian Mobile Disco’s James Ford.

Frontman Dave Gahan also spoke about the new record and said the US election affected the outcome.

He told Rolling Stone: “We’re living in a time of real change. As I get older, the things going on in the world affect me more. I think about my kids and what they’re growing up into. My daughter, Rosie, was deeply affected by the election last year. … She just sobbed, and I was like, ‘Wow.’

“Martin [Gore] and I both live in America, so we’re both very affected by what goes on. Martin said to me, ‘I know to some people, this will come off as rich rock stars living in their big houses in Santa Barbara with not a care in the world, and it’s true that we’re very fortunate. But that doesn’t mean you stop caring about what’s going on in the world. It’s really affecting me.’ And I said, ‘I understand. I feel the same’.”

Gahan continued: “I wouldn’t call this a political album because I don’t listen to music in a political way. But it’s definitely about humanity, and our place in that.”

He also spoke for the first time about David Bowie’s death.

“I had seen the news but it wasn’t until my wife told me he had died that I just broke down in tears,” Gahan says. “My daughter came out and they were both hugging me. It really affected me. I felt a huge gap. One of the things I was most regrettable about was that I had never really gone up to him at any time I’d seen him in passing and said, ‘You know, David, I bump into you every once in a while, but I’ve never told you how much your music has meant to me and continues to mean to me.'”

Gahan said the band recently paid tribute to the late icon during a concert at New York City’s High Line public park, which saw the band perform a series of tracks from their new album and a cover of Bowie’s ‘Heroes’.

As well as adding that they’ll be working with legendary photographer and director Anton Corbijn on the visuals for the album and tour, they’ll be hitting the road to take in 32 shows in 21 countries throughout the year.