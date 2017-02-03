Depeche Mode share comeback single and open up about new album ‘Spirit’

Their first LP in four years is out on March 17
Depeche Mode have shared their comeback single ‘Where’s The Revolution’.
It marks the band’s first new release since the album ‘Delta Machine’ in 2013. You can listen to the new single below.
Their forthcoming LP ‘Spirit’ will be released on March 17, and was produced by Simian Mobile Disco’s James Ford.
Frontman Dave Gahan also spoke about the new record and said the US election affected the outcome.
He told Rolling Stone: “We’re living in a time of real change. As I get older, the things going on in the world affect me more. I think about my kids and what they’re growing up into. My daughter, Rosie, was deeply affected by the election last year. … She just sobbed, and I was like, ‘Wow.’
“Martin [Gore] and I both live in America, so we’re both very affected by what goes on. Martin said to me, ‘I know to some people, this will come off as rich rock stars living in their big houses in Santa Barbara with not a care in the world, and it’s true that we’re very fortunate. But that doesn’t mean you stop caring about what’s going on in the world. It’s really affecting me.’ And I said, ‘I understand. I feel the same’.”
Gahan continued: “I wouldn’t call this a political album because I don’t listen to music in a political way. But it’s definitely about humanity, and our place in that.”
He also spoke for the first time about David Bowie’s death.
“I had seen the news but it wasn’t until my wife told me he had died that I just broke down in tears,” Gahan says. “My daughter came out and they were both hugging me. It really affected me. I felt a huge gap. One of the things I was most regrettable about was that I had never really gone up to him at any time I’d seen him in passing and said, ‘You know, David, I bump into you every once in a while, but I’ve never told you how much your music has meant to me and continues to mean to me.'”
Gahan said the band recently paid tribute to the late icon during a concert at New York City’s High Line public park, which saw the band perform a series of tracks from their new album and a cover of Bowie’s ‘Heroes’.
As well as adding that they’ll be working with legendary photographer and director Anton Corbijn on the visuals for the album and tour, they’ll be hitting the road to take in 32 shows in 21 countries throughout the year.
Depeche Mode’s full upcoming 2017 tour dates are below – including a huge show at the London Stadium in the capital.
May 5 Stockholm, Sweden Friends Arena
May 7 Amsterdam, Netherlands Ziggo Dome
May 9 Antwerp, Belgium Sportpaleis
May 12 Nice, France Stade Charles-Ehrmann
May 14 Ljubljana, Slovenia Dvorana Stožice
May 17 Athens, Greece Terra Vibe Park
May 20 Bratislava, Slovakia Štadión Pasienky
May 22 Budapest, Hungary Groupama Aréna
May 24 Prague, Czech Republic Eden Aréna
May 27 Leipzig, Germany Festwiese
May 29 Lille, France Stade Pierre-Mauroy
May 31 Copenhagen, Denmark Telia Parken
June 3 London, United Kingdom London Stadium
June 5 Cologne, Germany RheinEnergieStadion
June 9 Munich, Germany Olympiastadion
June 11 Hannover, Germany HDI Arena
June 18 Zurich, Switzerland Letzigrund Stadion
June 20 Frankfurt, Germany Commerzbank-Arena
June 22 Berlin, Germany Olympiastadion
June 25 Rome, Italy Stadio Olimpico
June 27 Milan, Italy Stadio San Siro
June 29 Bologna, Italy Stadio Rentao Dall’Ara
July 1 Paris, France Stade de France
July 4 Gelsenkirchen, Germany Veltins-Arena
July 6 Bilbao, Spain BBK Live Festival
July 8 Lisbon, Portugal NOS Alive Festival
July 13 St. Petersburg, Russia SKK
July 15 Moscow, Russia Otkritie Arena
July 17 Minsk, Belarus Minsk-Arena
July 19 Kiev, Ukraine Olimpiyskiy National Sports Complex
July 21 Warsaw, Poland PGE Narodowy
July 23 Cluj-Napoca, Romania Cluj Arena