Depeche Mode share ‘Where’s The Revolution’ video and offer fans chance to run their Facebook page

Band release new album 'Spirit' in March

Depeche Mode have shared the video for their recent single ‘Where’s The Revolution’.

Directed by Anton Corbijn, the dystopian clip features an army of marching dancers. Scroll below to watch.

Meanwhile, the band have also announced that they are letting fans run their Facebook page for a whole year, with a new fan every day getting the chance to post “personal anecdotes, videos, concert photos, covers of the band’s songs, or other Depeche Mode-related content” to the band’s official feed. Fans can apply here.

‘Where’s The Revolution’ marks the band’s first new release since the album ‘Delta Machine’ in 2013. Their forthcoming LP ‘Spirit’ will be released on March 17, and was produced by Simian Mobile Disco’s James Ford.

Frontman Gahan also spoke about the new record and said the US election affected the outcome. He told Rolling Stone: “We’re living in a time of real change. As I get older, the things going on in the world affect me more. I think about my kids and what they’re growing up into. My daughter, Rosie, was deeply affected by the election last year. … She just sobbed, and I was like, ‘Wow.'”

Getty

“Martin [Gore] and I both live in America, so we’re both very affected by what goes on. Martin said to me, ‘I know to some people, this will come off as rich rock stars living in their big houses in Santa Barbara with not a care in the world, and it’s true that we’re very fortunate. But that doesn’t mean you stop caring about what’s going on in the world. It’s really affecting me.’ And I said, ‘I understand. I feel the same’.”

Gahan continued: “I wouldn’t call this a political album because I don’t listen to music in a political way. But it’s definitely about humanity, and our place in that.”

Gahan has also revealed how he “broke down in tears” when he heard that David Bowie had died.