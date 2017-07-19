Depeche Mode’s Dave Gahan discharged from hospital after cancelling gigs

The band are currently on tour in support of their latest album 'Spirit'

Depeche Mode frontman Dave Gahan has been discharged from hospital in Belarus.

The electropop band were forced to cancel a gig in Minsk on Monday night (July 17) after the singer was hospitalised for a stomach complaint.

As RTE points out, a local newspaper in Minsk has reported Gahan has since been allowed to leave hospital. The report said: “Today in the morning the doctors examined the frontman and decided on his discharge. Musician status is good. Dave Gahan was in good mood, talked with doctors.”

A statement was posted on the band’s official website confirming the cancellation. “We regretfully announce that due to band member illness, Depeche Mode will be unable to perform tonight’s show at Minsk Arena in Minsk, Belarus,” it read.

“We are currently looking at all options to reschedule this show for later in the tour. We expect to be able to give an update on this within the next week.”

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

It continued by requesting fans affected keep hold of their tickets and “stand by for further information regarding the rescheduling of the show and/or refunds.”

It finished: “Our apologies to all fans in Minsk and we thank you for your understanding and patience.”

Depeche Mode are currently on tour in support of their latest album, ‘Spirit‘. Following a performance at London Stadium in June, the group announced details of a huge UK and Ireland arena tour for Autumn 2017.

The band will return to the UK in November – calling into Dublin, Manchester, Birmingham and London.

Depeche Mode will play:

Wed November 15 2017 – DUBLIN 3Arena

Fri November 17 2017 – MANCHESTER Manchester Arena

Sun November 19 2017 – BIRMINGHAM Barclaycard Arena

Wed November 22 2017 – LONDON O2 Arena