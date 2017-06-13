Depeche Mode’s Dave Gahan is one of the faces of Dior Homme in new campaign

The band soundtracked the fashion label's A/W17 runway show

Depeche Mode‘s Dave Gahan is featured in Dior Homme’s latest campaign.

The fashion label is no stranger to featuring famous musicians in its campaigns. Their last advert featured A$AP Rocky and Boy George, while artistic director Kris Von Assche has spoken previously about the influence of New Wave on his work.

The new Dior Homme adverts also feature American actor Lucas Hedges (who starred in Manchester By The Sea), French model Dylan Roques and Belgian model Christophe T Kint, as Dazed reports.

Gahan is shown in a black suit and red and black tie with black gloves. Behind him, the word ‘HARDIOR’ is written on red tape that frames him. The band have previously involved with the label, providing the soundtrack to its A/W17 runway show.

See the advert below.

INTRODUCING @KRIS_VAN_ASSCHE'S #DIORHOMME WINTER 2017 CAMPAIGN | #KVASquad Dave Gahan photographed by @DavidSimsOfficial and styled by @MauricioNardi, art direction @ChristopherSimmonds. #intothenight A post shared by Dior Homme Official (@diorhomme) on Jun 13, 2017 at 12:55am PDT

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Recently, Depeche Mode hit out at white supremacist, Richard Spencer, for describing Depeche Mode as “the official band of the alt-right“.

Initially dismissing the claim, Depeche Mode frontman Dave Gahan has now described Spencer as a “c**t” in a new interview. He told Billboard: “This guy gets way too much publicity already. What’s dangerous about someone like Richard Spencer is, first of all, he’s a c**t – and he’s a very educated c**t, and that’s the scariest kind of all.”

This guy’s [Spencer] got some weight behind him. I don’t like that”, Gahan continued, “I haven’t had as many phone calls or texts from people over something like that – friends here and in the city, and other artists who were kind of shocked and like, ‘What’s this?’”