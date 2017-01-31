Dermot O’Leary and Emma Willis to host Brit Awards 2017

They replace Michael Bublé, who announced in November that his young soon is battling cancer.

Dermot O’Leary and Emma Willis are to host the Brit Awards 2017, it has been announced this morning.

They replace Michael Bublé, who announced in November that his three-year-old son, Noah, is battling cancer. It was reported earlier this month Bublé would be stepping down as host, and now it has been confirmed that he will be unable to present the awards ceremony on February 22.

O’Leary said in a statement: “Firstly, my immediate thoughts and prayers are with Michael and his family at such a difficult time. Michael is an effortless show man, so those patent shoes will not be easy to fill, but it’s an honour to be asked to step in with Emma to host the BRITs. The BRITs is an iconic show that I’ve watched and attended many times. It’s a holy grail for a broadcaster, and I’m really looking forward to working with Emma, who I’m a big fan of, and celebrating a brilliant year of British music.”

Willis added: “Every part of me sends so much love and all the well wishes in the world to Michael and his family at such a difficult time. I’m a huge fan of his and I would have relished watching him present the BRITs. I know everyone involved wants to make the best show possible and I hope we do him proud. I had an awesome time presenting the nominations show this year and I am delighted to be asked back for the main event. To present the BRITs is an honour but to be doing it alongside one of my absolute favourites, Mr Dermot O’Leary is just bonkers. Bring on the BRITs 2017.”

This year’s Brit Awards take place at London’s The O2 on February 22. Skepta and David Bowie lead the nominations, while The 1975, Emeli Sande and Little Mix have all been confirmed to perform.

Brits Icon award winner Robbie Williams will also take to the stage to perform on the night.