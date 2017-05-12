Will there be a Desert Trip in 2017?

Last year's event saw Paul McCartney, The Who, The Rolling Stones and Bob Dylan perform

The classic rock festival Desert Trip which featured Paul McCartney, Neil Young, The Rolling Stones, Bob Dylan, Roger Waters and The Who will not be staged again this year.

“We’re not doing Desert Trip this year,” concert promoter Goldenvoice CEO Paul Tollett told Billboard. “We loved 2016 Desert Trip – that was a special moment in time. Maybe someday in the future we’ll do something similar.”

Goldenvoice also produces Coachella and Stagecoach, which are both held at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, CA, where Desert Trip took place. FYF, Firefly, Hangout Music Fest and Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival, are among its other festivals.

Held over two weekends last October, Desert Trip sold 150,000 tickets and grossed $160 million, a new industry world record.

Last year’s event saw McCartney invited Young on stage to perform a rendition of The Beatles‘ ‘A Day In The Life’, which morphed into a take on John Lennon‘s ‘Give Peace a Chance’. The pair also performed Beatles track ‘Why Don’t We Do It in the Road’, the first time Macca has ever played the song live.

The Rolling Stones covered The Beatles’ ‘Come Together’ during their headline set. “We’re gonna do a cover song of a sort of unknown beat group. I think you might remember [them], we’re gonna try a cover of one of their tunes,” frontman Mick Jagger told the crowd before covering the ‘Abbey Road’ opening track.

Jagger went on to joke about the nickname of ‘Oldchella’ that the festival has been given, saying: “Tonight we’re not going to do any age jokes or anything, OK? Welcome to the Palm Springs retirement home for gentle English musicians.”

The Who also compared themselves to Justin Bieber and Adele during their headline set at the event. During their performance, Pete Townshend introduced their first US hit ‘I Can See for Miles’ by saying that it was “such a long fucking time ago,” before adding, “We were 1967’s version of Adele or Lady Gaga or Rihanna or Bieber.”