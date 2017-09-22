First acts announced for Desertfest 2018

The guitar-heavy festival will take place in Camden from May 4-6 next year

The first acts for Desertfest 2018 have been announced.

The annual festival – which will once again be held in Camden for its 2018 edition – welcomes acts from the sonic worlds of stoner rock, doom, sludge and psych for a whole weekend of live music and entertainment.

Set to take place from May 4-6, the multi-venue festival – which added the Roundhouse to its collection of venues for its 2017 edition – has today (September 22) revealed the first batch of acts for its seventh edition.

Topping the list of newly-announced acts are Monster Magnet, who will make their Desertfest debut next year. The Dave Wyndorf-led band will make their only UK appearance of 2018 at the event, with Desertfest promising “an extremely special day to celebrate the arrival of these visionary heavyweights.”

Other acts confirmed for Desertfest 2018 include Nebula (who are reforming for the festival), the widely-requested EyeHateGod and Jex Thoth.

The final trio of artists to be announced at this stage are Greek outfit Planet of Zeus, Black Moth and The Black Wizards.

Tickets for next year’s festival are on sale now, with more acts and details about the event set to be announced soon.