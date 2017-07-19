‘Despacito’ is now the most streamed song ever

Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber's hit has now been streamed 4.6 billion times.

Summer smash ‘Despacito’ is now the most streamed song of all time.

The track by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee, and its remix featuring Justin Bieber, has amassed more than 4.6 billion streams since being released in January.

This total comfortably exceeds the previous record set by Bieber’s ‘Sorry’ and its various remixes, which have amassed 4.38 billion streams, Billboard reports. Ed Sheeran‘s ‘Shape Of You’ is third on the all time list with 4.07 billion streams.

Luis Fonsi said of the record-breaking news: “Streaming is a connector for audiences worldwide and it has helped my music reach every corner of the planet. It is truly an honour that ‘Despacito’ is now the most streamed song in history.”

READ: How ‘Despacito’ became the song of the summer

Lucian Grainge, chairman & CEO of Universal Music Group, the label that was released ‘Despacito’, added: “Luis Fonsi already had the undisputed, biggest song of the year – and now he’s setting even bigger records. Streaming has opened up the possibility of a song with a different beat, from a different culture and in a different language to become a juggernaut of success around the world. My congratulations to Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber, as well as everyone at Universal Music Latin Entertainment, Republic Records and Def Jam, on this tremendous accomplishment.”

‘Despacito’ is currently Number One in the UK, US, and Australia, meaning its total number of streams should continue to rise sharply in the coming weeks.